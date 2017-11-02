Watch the First Look at ‘Jersey Shore’ Follow-Up Series ‘Floribama Shore’

Get your fist pumps ready! MTV just released the first trailer for its Jersey Shore spin-off Floribama Shore, and it looks like it’s going to be a party down south.

The show, which is set to premiere at 10 p.m. EST on Nov. 27, tells the story of eight young adults as they spend a sultry summer at every partier’s dream locale — Panama City Beach.

As fans can see in the trailer, the follow-up series will have everything they loved about the original series. From fights to hook-ups and parties, the Floribama crew looks like they’re ready to show MTV viewers a good time.

Producers say each cast member “is armed with incredible life experiences and standing at a crossroads, whether it’s ending a relationship, tasting independence for the first time, or trying to escape the past. This coming of age story captures the very real thrill and angst of being young and trying to figure out the future with a group of people you’ll come to call family.”

Here are the eight cast members seeking reality TV fame: Jeremiah Buoni: 22, Amelia Island, FL; Codi Butts: 25, Westminster, SC; Kortni Gilson: 21, Panama City Beach, FL; Aimee Hall: 24, Perdido, AL; Kirk Medas: 25, Atlanta, GA; Nilsa Prowant: 23, Panama City Beach, FL; Candace Rice: 24, Memphis, TN; Gus Smyrnios: 22, Tallahassee, FL.