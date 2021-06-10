Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

✖

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini.

Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded to a fan who wondered when Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai was returning. "The whole team of EHMMBH is mourning the death of Tarlaji (Badi Dadi) who left us early morning due to a heart attack…. Will miss you Baa… Rest in eternal peace," Mahendroo wrote. She also shared a photo of the cast on Instagram. "Will miss you Tarlaji. Always looked up to you as a mother !!! Rest in eternal peace," she wrote.

After news of Joshi's death spread among her co-stars, many took to social media to mourn their loss and remember her work. Ek Hazaron Mein Mein Meri Behna Hai star Nia Sharma shared a photo of the cast, with Joshi in the center. "Tarla ji you’ll always be our badi beeji," Sharma wrote. Other members of the cast shared similar photos with their tributes. "RIP Dadi," Kushal Tandon wrote.

Aasiya Kazi, who co-starred in Bandini with Joshi, told PTI she spoke with Joshi a few months ago and she was doing well then. "She didn't have any health issues, there was just her age factor. I had spoken to her son as well and he told me she was doing fine," Kazi recalled. "She was a gentlewoman. We used to share a room during Bandini and I had a special connection with her. I would call her once a month to check up on her health."

Joshi started her career as a costume designer, notes Indian Express. Her other credits include Gandhi My Father, Ame Pardeshi Paan, Majiyara Haiya, and Hum Jo Keh Na Paaye.