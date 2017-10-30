‘Jersey Shore’ Spin-off Brings the South to MTV

Fans of Jersey Shore, rejoice! MTV is bringing back another signature unscripted franchise not unlike its blockbuster hit Jersey Shore. The new series, Floribama Shore, takes the drama of Jersey down south as it follows eight southerners along the Florida pandhandle where the Florida Gulf Coast stretches all the way into Alabama.

The exact location of the Floribama Shore? Every spring breaker’s dream: Panama City Beach. The new series’ first promo video shows Jersey Shore‘s signature duck phone passing the baton to an alligator phone.

The Jersey Shore offshoot will follow eight Southerners who live it up on Panama City Beach while putting the real world on hold. Producers say each cast member “is armed with incredible life experiences and standing at a crossroads, whether it’s ending a relationship, tasting independence for the first time, or trying to escape the past. This coming of age story captures the very real thrill and angst of being young and trying to figure out the future with a group of people you’ll come to call family.”

Jersey Shore creator and executive producer SallyAnn Salsano is teaming up with MTV for this latest project. Salsano has worked on multiple reality TV hits aside from Jersey Shore, like A Shot at Love, Tattoo Nightmares, Party Down South and Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner.

Here are the eight cast members seeking reality TV fame: Jeremiah Buoni: 22, Amelia Island, FL; Codi Butts: 25, Westminster, SC; Kortni Gilson: 21, Panama City Beach, FL; Aimee Hall: 24, Perdido, AL; Kirk Medas: 25, Atlanta, GA; Nilsa Prowant: 23, Panama City Beach, FL; Candace Rice: 24, Memphis, TN; Gus Smyrnios: 22, Tallahassee, FL.

The first of Floribama Shore‘s eight episodes will air on Nov. 27 at 10 p.m.