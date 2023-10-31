Josh Duhamel Throws 'Buddy Games' Contestants Terrifying Season Finale 'Curve Ball' (Exclusive Clip)

Buddy Games Season 1 is coming to an end, but not before host Josh Duhamel throws the remaining contestants a terrifying "Curve Ball." In an exclusive clip from Thursday's Buddy Games season finale, members of Team Pride, Chicago's Finest, and Team OK have to descend into an underground bunker while blindfolded. Once there, they must remove their blindfolds and begin searching for the keys to open the padlocks on their respective boxes. The first two who unlock their boxes will go on to the finals. Check out the full, and intense, clip above!

The Buddy Games competition series is hosted by Duhanel, as based on his Buddy Games films, which were in turn based on the actor's real-life experience of going away with friends for one week and a year and competing in a series of games and challenges together. Pop Culture previously had a chance to speak with Duhamel about the series, and he explained why he was keen to bring the show to CBS, saying that "nobody does this better." He elaborated, "When you think about Survivor and Amazing Race and Big Brother and all these things, this is kind of a combination of all those things. It's a perfect show for CBS, in my opinion."

"I think that it's that relatability that people will see themselves in these groups of friends that are competing," Duhamel continued. "No matter which group it is, somebody will relate and be like, 'You know what? We should get our group together. We could win this thing. We could actually go out and win it. We should do it.' Because you have the comfort of your group around you. It's not like you're out there by yourself."

"Being able to bring Buddy Games to CBS is truly a dream come true for me," Duhamel previously said of the series. "This is something my buddies and I have wanted to share with the world for a long time as we knew there was a relatability to it with other people doing similar things to strengthen their friendships. For me, getting to executive produce and host Buddy Games while observing these groups of friends let loose and become part of this big family has been an honor and will be a lot of fun for viewers to watch. The Buddy Games Season 1 finale airs this Thursday, Nov. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Fans can catch it on the CBS Television Network, as well as live and on-demand through Paramount+.