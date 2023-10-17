'Buddy Games' Heats up as Teams Lose Members, Create Alliances (Exclusive Clip)

Things are really heating up on Buddy Games, with some teams losing members, but forging alliances with their competitors. In an exclusive clip of Thursday's all-new episode, the Derby Squad reckons with losing Rachel, who volunteered to leave. "We know that we're solid as a four," Shu says of the situation, "and losing a teammate is like losing a limb."

While they may have lost one teammate, they've — in a way — gained three more, as Team OK steps in to show their support and offer an alliance. "Derby Squad's our girls," says Huddy from Team OK, making it clear where their loyalty lies. "We assume other teams are making alliances and deals. We're gonna roll with the Derby squad, let everything else just happen how it's gonna happen." They'll have to content with other alliances happening, however, as Chicago's Finest and Team Pride have formed a bond of their own.

"Our allyship is working," Andrew from Team Pride is heard telling members of Chicago's Finest." We realize that it's gonna be tough in the end. We're never gonna take a shot against your four. We will not do it. I will fight you at the end of our four against your four, but I gave you my word and I'm sticking to it."

In a team huddle side interview, Andrew adds, " I'm pretty pumped and feeling very confident that us in Chicago's finest relationship is legit. It's strong. We mean what we say they have never lost losers last stand. So my hope is now we can use Chicago's finest muscle to get some of these other teams out of here."

The Buddy Games competition series is hosted by Josh Duhanel, as based on his Buddy Games films, which were in turn based on the actor's real-life experience of going away with friends for one week and a year and competing in a series of games and challenges together. The first film was released digitally in 2020 and quickly became a fan-favorite comedy flick. A sequel — Buddy Games: Spring Awakening — was released earlier this summer, and debuted on Showtime, and Paramount+ with Showtime, on Sept. 14.

"Being able to bring Buddy Games to CBS is truly a dream come true for me," Duhamel previously said of the new reality TV series. "This is something my buddies and I have wanted to share with the world for a long time as we knew there was a relatability to it with other people doing similar things to strengthen their friendships. For me, getting to executive produce and host Buddy Games while observing these groups of friends let loose and become part of this big family has been an honor and will be a lot of fun for viewers to watch." The new episode of Buddy Games airs Thursday, Oct. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT on the CBS Television Network. It will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.