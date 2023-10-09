'Buddy Games': Tense Vibes Spark Camp Meeting (Exclusive Clip)

Tensions are rising between the buddies on this week's Buddy Games. Thursday's episode of the Josh Duhamel-hosted series, "Meaner Colada," will see the buddies prove themselves with how well they know each other during a messy trivia game. It seems that the trivia game might have taken things a bit too far, especially following this week's "Buddy Betrayal," where the biggest sabotage of the season is set to take place.

In an exclusive clip for PopCulture.com, a camp meeting is called between all of the teams. Many express their concerns both to the camera and to each other. Team Pride is the one apologizing for what happened, owning up to their mistakes. But, it seems that forgiveness is not easy on this campground especially when some think they weren't as transparent as they thought they were. What exactly it's about is unknown. Whatever it is, though, can't be good.

Buddy Games was first ordered to series in April. Inspired by executive producer Josh Duhamel's real-life annual tradition with his lifelong friends, the reality competition brings together best friends from different backgrounds as they live together while competing in wild challenges to prove how deep their bonds run. Buddy Games includes six teams of four friends as they deal with challenges, friendships, rivalries, and more. The last team standing will be crowned champion and take home a cash prize, the Buddy Games trophy, and bragging rights.

The series is one of a few new shows airing on CBS' fall schedule. With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, much of the schedule is filled with reality series and acquired series, as well as reruns of fan-favorite CBS shows. Buddy Games still has multiple episodes left, meaning that there will probably be more tension as the season goes on.

From the looks of the new clip, it seems that some friendships could be in jeopardy, and rivalries are brewing. It's going to be an intense episode, and it's one fans won't want to miss. This very well could affect the teams for the rest of the season, or at least change their feelings about some of the other buddies. It will be interesting to see what happens, so fans need to tune in this Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS to watch how it all plays out.