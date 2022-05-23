'Counting On': Duggar Kids Reunite Ahead of Josh Duggar Sentencing

✖

Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar), James Duggar, Jana Duggar, and Jason Duggar gathered to eat together before their older brother Josh Duggar's child pornography sentencing on May 25.

On Saturday, May 21, Jason shared a video of his family eating breakfast at Cracker Barrel on his Instagram Story, In Touch reported. James, 20, Jana, 32, Joy-Anna, 24, her husband, Austin Forsyth, and their kids were preparing to order around a large table in the video. "Breakfast with the family!" Jason wrote in the caption.

Josh Duggar's troubles have tested his family over the years, leading many of them to criticize him for his actions publicly. In 2015, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's eldest child made headlines after multiple girls claimed he molested them in the past. In an apology, Josh revealed that he had sought counseling for his past "wrongdoings."

"Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret," The Counting On star wrote on his family's Facebook page in May 2015. "I hurt others, including my family and close friends." Four of Josh's sisters were involved in the incident, and its resurfacing led to the reality TV family reevaluating their relationship.

Josh was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021. He faces up to 20 years behind bars and fines of $250,000 for each count. Due to his legal issues, TLC confirmed they would no longer be featuring the Duggar family on their network. Michelle, Josh's mother, has continued to fight for her son's release. Michelle requested leniency in a letter obtained by the Daily Mail regarding Josh's sentencing, arguing that he is a good person at heart.

"[Josh] has friends and family who will love and support him in his abilities to succeed as a husband, father, business owner, and man both now and in the future," she wrote, noting that she still offers her "continued love and encouragement to Joshua." Michelle added: "We ask that he would be reunited with his wife and family in a timely manner."

Amy Duggar King has also taken to social media to criticize her cousin Josh. According to King, she has no regrets about her public comments, despite the negative impact on some of her relationships with her 19 Kids and Counting family members. "I'm taking a stand, and that's okay if you've got toxic family members, friends, whatever. It's okay to distance yourself," she explained to In Touch on May 18. "And I am all for it. I guess I do have a loud voice more than I thought." The sentencing hearing for Josh will take place on Wednesday, May 25. Initially scheduled for April 5, Josh's attorneys filed a motion to delay the trial.