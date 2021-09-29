Josh Duggar and Wife Anna Spotted Outside Courthouse After Judge Denies ‘Counting On’ Alum’s Legal Bid

Josh Duggar and his pregnant wife Anna were spotted by a local Arkansas ABC affiliate walking out of the courthouse on Monday. The couple presented a united front as they showed tight-lipped smiles while walking past the cameras. Duggar held Anna’s hand as he led her to their ride ––neither commented on the ongoing situation. The Counting On alum is currently facing two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. Duggar pleaded not guilty following his April arrest and has been out on bail as he awaits trial, which is scheduled for Nov. 30.

Duggar appeared in court for his hearing as his team attempted again to have his child pornography case dismissed. The Arkansas judge denied four out of Duggar’s five motions. His legal team filed a series of motions prior to their appearance yesterday. The various petitions included a motion to suppress information Duggar supposedly disclosed to federal agents during their investigation, a motion to dismiss the charges on the grounds that prosecutors failed to “preserve potentially exculpatory evidence,” a motion to suppress pictures of Duggar’s hands and feet which were taken while he was in custody, another long-shot motion to dismiss the case based on the head of Homeland Security’s illegal occupation of the office at the time of his arrest, and a motion to suppress other evidence. The judge hasn’t ruled on the last motion yet.

Duggar’s wife, who’s carrying the couple’s seventh child due this fall, has chosen to stand by her husband throughout the ordeal. Josh has been staying with a family friend while he’s been out on bail, but he’s been given “unlimited access” to the children as long as their interactions are supervised. Anna has reportedly made numerous visits to the Arkansas mansion where her husband is staying for multiple overnight visits. “She thinks Josh is innocent,” an insider told People in May. “[Josh] has seen [his] children with Anna there. She has to be there.”

The trial was originally scheduled to take place in July, however, Duggar’s legal team was able to push the date back to November. The legal team claimed to need more time to forensically analyze the electronic devices obtained by the Feds during the raid of Duggar’s car dealership. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count he’s charged with.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.