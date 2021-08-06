Anna Duggar's Latest Decision With Husband Josh Infuriates 'Counting On' Fans

✖

Anna Duggar has been making trips to see her husband Josh Duggar while he awaits trial for his child pornography charges, which is upsetting some fans of the family. The Counting On alum is currently staying with family friends of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, LaCount and Maria Reber, in their Elkins, Arkansas mansion since he's not currently allowed to stay in the same home as his wife and kids due to the nature of the accusations. "Anna is spending most of her time with Josh at the Rebers, and her family have stepped in to help raise all their kids," a source tells The U.S. Sun. "She takes them to visit him or they are looked after while she's there alone, despite what he's been charged with she refuses to believe he's guilty. Anna has pretty much moved in, but she's still not on good terms with Mrs Reber. She's disappointed she said in his bail hearing she didn't feel safe around Josh alone. Mrs. Reber doesn't really want her there because they don't get along."

The source details how Anna's family members have been stepping in while she's been staying with her husband. "Her family have been helping with the kids, especially her sister Priscilla and her husband David," they said. There's also a YouTube Channel, Without A Crystal Ball, that claims the mother of six has been visiting the Rebers' home "almost every night."

The current situation has reportedly taken a toll on Anna's relationships as well as her finances. While she was receiving some checks from her Counting On appearances, the money has slowed since the series was axed by the network. "Anna is really struggling with Josh's arrest, and she's still at war with his parents Jim Bob and Michelle," an insider shared. "She has been pointing the finger at everyone else for what has happened to Josh, she's falling out with family members and isolating herself. Overall, this is an extremely difficult time for Anna and she is praying Josh gets off, although she believes him she is worried about the outcome of the case and their family's future."