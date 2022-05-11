Jon and Kate Gosselin's Daughter Hannah Reveals Why She Chose to Live With Her Dad

✖

Hannah Gosselin is opening up about her decision to live with her dad, Jon Gosselin, as she and her fellow sextuplets celebrate their 18th birthdays. The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star, who moved in with her dad full-time in 2021 alongside brother Collin, lives separately from her other siblings, including fellow sextuplets Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden, who live with mom Kate Gosselin, and 21-year-old twin sisters Cara and Madelyn, who are away at college.

"I chose to live with my dad, I feel like I just made the choice for myself. I have always been closer with my dad and we've always had a strong good relationship," Hannah told Entertainment Tonight in a new interview. "It's a lot, growing up in a very busy household with lots of kids. And there's not really a one-on-one relationship, for attention, that you have with your parent. I felt like my dad gave me that attention and a feeling like I had a good solid relationship with a parent."

The teen called it a "difficult decision" to leave her siblings, noting that while she didn't want to be apart from them at all, she "just feel like there was unfair treatment in my mom's house and I just wanted to live with my dad." Hannah still keeps in touch with her mom regularly, however, saying she's "pretty sure she's doing OK."

"I mean we don't really speak on a basis of, like, 'Oh, how's your life going?' It's more like day-to-day, 'Oh how's your day?' But I'm pretty sure she's doing well," Hannah said. "And I'm sure my siblings are doing well too." As Hannah and her siblings celebrated their 18th birthdays on May 10, the TLC alum revealed she did get a birthday greeting her mom.

"She just, you know, wished me a happy birthday. You know, told me she loved me and it was great, an average birthday text," she said of the message she got from Kate. When it comes to her siblings, Hannah said she "100%" misses them, but they at least got to trade birthday messages. "I mean, we all do share, like, the same birthday, it's a big day for all of us today," the teen revealed. "As soon as I woke up they texted me happy birthday and I sent them a happy birthday text back."