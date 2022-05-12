Jon Gosselin Writes Birthday Message to His and Kate Gosselin's Sextuplets on 18th Birthday

✖

Jon and Kate Gosselin's sextuplets are officially adults! Former Jon & Kate Plus 8 stars Alexis, Aaden, Joel, Leah, Hannah and Collin Gosselin celebrated their 18th birthday on May 10, with dad Jon sending them love on social media for the major milestone. The former TLC personality took to his Story to share a throwback photo of his family on the beach when the sextuplets were much younger.

"Happy 18th Birthday! Today is your birthday we gonna say it loud," he wrote. "I love you, love dad." Kate hasn't posted anything to Instagram for her kids' birthdays, having last shared something to her main feed back in 2020, but Hannah told InTouch Weekly Tuesday that her Miami birthday party was "a total dream."

"My dad got me a fancy Rolls Royce for the evening, and I felt really special," said Hannah, who said the "only thing that was missing" was celebrating with her siblings. Hannah lives with her dad and brother Collin full-time while siblings Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden live with Kate. Jon and Kate also share 21-year-old twins, Cara and Madelyn Gosselin, who are away at college.

"I wish they could have been with me so we could all celebrate turning 18 together," Hannah told the outlet, noting that she was "so excited" to turn 18. "I have been literally counting down the days," said the former reality personality. "Sadly, I think I'm still going to have the same house rules, but I am officially an adult!"

Kate previously wished the sextuplets a happy 16th birthday on social media, revealing she had gone all-in with sugary cereal at their request for the big day. "Happy 16th Birthday to my half a dozen 'Hershey Kisses', as they were called at birth! I love you so much!" she wrote at the time. "You're 6 of the sweetest things to happen to my life! Thanks for making every Mother's Day extra memorable! They requested 'junk cereals' for their birthday lunch (?!) so I got a bit carried away, as usual, and got them 21 different kinds! #Teenagers #AreFun #Sweet16 #HappyBirthdayMyBabies."

Jon wrote at the time on his Instagram, "Happy 16th Birthday to Hannah & Collin!!! I miss you Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden I hope your 16th Birthday is just as memorable!!! Love, Dad." He added, "Happy 16th to my six wonderful kids!! Been a long road I wish all the best!!! Wow 16!!!! Love you all!!!"