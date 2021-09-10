Kate Gosselin Teases New Career Focus Amid Family’s Move From Pennsylvania

Kate Gosselin is making moves to start practicing her profession in a new state. The mom of eight recently obtained her multi-state nursing license in North Carolina after moving her family from Pennsylvania. The new license now gives her the “authority to practice as a licensed nurse in a remote state under the current license provided both states are party to the Nurse Licensure Compact and the privilege,” per the database.

Gosselin used to work in healthcare when Jon and Kate Plus 8 first aired in 2007, working as a labor and delivery nurse at the Reading Hospital and Medical Center in Pennsylvania before she became a reality TV star. Kate recently moved her family to North Carolina in March 2021 after selling their home for $1.1 million. At the moment, only Aaden, Joel, Alexis, and Leah are living with her in their new home as Mady and Cara continue to pursue their college education in New York. Her other children Collin and Hannah are still staying with their dad Jon in Pennsylvania.

The move was reportedly not as easy as one would’ve hoped due to the kids’ cynical attitude, but a source previously shared with Intouch that the mother knew her family would “eventually settle in [to their new home]. She chose North Carolina because it’s gorgeous and very family-friendly.” The insider continued: “What seems more certain now is that Collin and Hannah are more distanced from their mom and other siblings than ever. [Jon] is keeping his door open for all his kids and he hopes that someday all the siblings will reconnect.”

Her former husband Jon Gosselin also recently made a major career change. He recently walked away from his job as an IT specialist with Amazon. “This is my work family that I’m leaving to transfer to another facility next week,” the Jon & Kate Plus 8 star wrote online, saying goodbye to his co-workers. “Gonna miss my team!!! [Guys,] it’s been real, I’ll Chime you when I’m at the delivery stations!” The news came just after the TLC alum revealed he and his longtime girlfriend Colleen Conrad had split. “I still love and care for Colleen but we’ve both determined that it’s the natural end,” he said.