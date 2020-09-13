Jon Gosselin Is Reportedly 'Frustrated' Over Kate Abuse Accusations

✖

Former TLC star Jon Gosselin is reportedly "frustrated" by ex-wife Kate Gosselin's decision to get publicly involved in the situation with their son, 16-year-old Collin Gosselin. On Sept. 5, Collin accused Gosselin of physical abuse in a since-deleted Instagram post following an incident on Sept. 2. Gosselin said the County of Berks, Pennsylvania Child & Youth Services investigated the situation and already chose not to take action. Meanwhile, Kate claimed the investigation was ongoing and criticized officials for not charging Gosselin.

"Jon is really frustrated that Kate has to get involved with Collin after not seeing her son for years," a source close to Gosselin told HollywoodLife Sunday. "There have been no attempts by her to help Collin, and instead, she just wants to point the finger at Jon all while she sent Collin away." The source echoed statements Gosselin made to The Daily Mail, saying the alleged incident happened when Collin "had a bad day and acted out." The source later said Collin regretted what he posted on Instagram and tried to delete it before the post was noticed. "Collin was furious and emotional and called the police and posted details of abuse on his Instagram that never happened. Jon would never punch or kick his son," the insider explained.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Gosselin said the shocking Instagram post, in which Collin called his father a "liar" and accused his father of beating him, was published after an incident on Sept. 2. Gosselin said Collin and his sister Hannah, also 16, got into an argument on their way from the dentist. The argument "escalated" at home and Collin "got very upset and started acting out." After confronting Collin, Gosselin decided to leave the two siblings at home alone so Collin could cool off. While he was away, Collin called police, who confirmed there were no marks or bruises on Collin. CYS officials did interview Gosselin and said they spoke with Kate. Collin posted the Instagram message on Sept. 5 after he was disciplined, Gosselin said.

On Thursday, Kate spoke out about the situation to PEOPLE, claiming Gosselin was still under investigation. She said the situation makes her "sick to my stomach" and was not happy that Gosselin would not face legal repercussions. "There is a child abuse law, PA 23; section 8i states that doing any of the following, regardless of whether it causes injury, is child abuse, and first on that list is kicking. Period," Kate said. "I don't want my children around him. Enough is enough."

Gosselin has insisted he did not assault their son and said Kate was the reason why Collin has a mental illness. "She hasn't seen Collin in five years and now she's going to try to come out as the caring mother when in fact, the reason Collin is struggling with mental illness is because she abused him," Gosselin told The Daily Mail. "He has PTSD because of her. So I'm not going to sit back and not defend myself or my family."