Jon Gosselin Denies Abuse Allegations, Investigation After Ex-Wife Kate Speaks Out: 'I Love My Son And I Would Never Hurt Him'

Jon Gosselin denied ever striking his 16-year-old son Collin Gosselin after ex-wife Kate Gosselin claimed the County of Berks, Pennsylvania Child & Youth Services is investigating him for alleged abuse. The situation began after Collin allegedly accused his father of beating him in a now-deleted Instagram post. Gosselin denied ever hurting his son, claiming Collin filed a report after he was angry with his father.

"It's not true, I would never hit Collin, ever. I love him with all my heart," Gosselin told The Daily Mail Friday. He said Collin filed a false police report because he "wasn't getting his way." Gosselin said he never wanted to comment on the situation publicly but he felt the need to respond to Kate's remarks for Collin's sake. "I really didn't want to have to come out and talk about this for Collin's sake, but when Kate is in the media attacking me, calling me a child abuser, I have to defend myself," Gosselin said. "I love my son and I would never hurt him." Collin's sister Hannah also told investigators their father never hit Collin.

According to Gosselin, the alleged incident began on Sept. 2 when he took Collin and Hannah to the dentist. On the way home, the teens began arguing. Gosselin dismissed this as "sibling rivalry stuff" that "escalated into something different" when they got home. "Collin got very upset and started acting out so I intervened. He started throwing stuff at my car, denting it and shouting f— you," Gosselin claimed.

Gosselin said he was angry and "confronted" Collin, who said he would run away. Since Collin has threatened to do that before, Gosselin became worried and restrained him. "I didn't punch or kick him, I restrained him, which he obviously wasn't happy about. He's 16, he's a 16-year-old boy.," Gosselin told the Daily Mail. "I restrained him and then I backed away because you never want to restrain your kids, it's the most heart-wrenching thing you ever have to do." Gosselin said he left their home to give Collin some space, but when he had to rush back home because Hannah called him, telling him Collin called police.

"He told them I punched him in the face and kicked him in the ribs. And I was like, I didn't do any of that stuff," Gosselin said. An officer interviewed all three, and Hannah told police Gosselin did not hit him. They also noticed there were no bruises or marks on Collin. Gosselin said Child & Youth Services (CYS) did come to the house as a formality and they confirmed they spoke with Kate. The next day, Gosselin's lawyer said CYS confirmed the claims were "unfounded" and the police did not plan to take action. He said Collin shared the shocking Sept. 5 Instagram post after he disciplined Collin by taking his XBox out of his room.

On Thursday, Kate spoke out about the alleged abuse in a statement to PEOPLE. The fact that Gosselin would not face charges "makes me sick to my stomach," she said, adding that she did not want the alleged incident to be "buried, swept under the rug or minimized." Gosselin's representative quickly issued a statement, saying Gosselin "never abused Collin" and he is "a loving father who has worked hard to ensure that his son gets the support and help he needs."