Jon Gosselin's Girlfriend Colleen Conrad Hints at Split in Emotional Post Revealing Breast Cancer Diagnosis

✖

Jon Gosselin's girlfriend Colleen Conrad announced on Instagram she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year. She said she underwent a single mastectomy and a DIEP flap procedure in July. While Conrad thanked her sister Debbie and her two children for being by her side, she did not mention the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star, which led to some speculating they are no longer together.

On Saturday, Conrad shared a collage of photos, including two from a hospital bed. She went for a mammogram on April 15 for the first time in over two years, Conrad wrote. She had put it off because of the coronavirus pandemic. After the mammogram, her doctor told her she had a mass in her right breast. "Everything after that happened so fast. Then on 4/21, I got the call that is confirmed it was cancer. Stage 2, triple-negative breast cancer," Conrad wrote. "I was BRCA1 and 2 negative. Everything seemed so surreal."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colleen Donahue Conrad (@colleen.conrad122)

Conrad had a single mastectomy on her right breast on July 14, with the DIEP Flap procedure on July 30. "I feel good. The DIEP flap was a personal choice for me. I am very happy with the outcome but I also had amazing surgeons at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia," Conrad wrote. "After my surgery, I found it had not spread to the nodes, thank God, and they were able to downgrade to stage 1. I’m still waiting on the Oncotype number to see if I need chemo. If less than 25 I won’t."

Conrad chose to share her story with her 8,000 Instagram followers because her cancer was caught early and she wanted to remind women to not delay mammograms and to do monthly self-breast exams. "Set a monthly alarm if needed," she wrote. "Even men, who can also get breast cancer. Early detection will make the world of difference and give you a better fighting chance." In the end, Conrad noted she was "lucky enough" to have the support of her family, including her two children and sister Debbie.

While the vast majority of Conrad's followers responded to the post by sending her their thoughts and prayers, a few followers noticed that Gosselin was not among the people Conrad thanked for supporting her. "Are u and Jon still in a relationship?" one person wrote. "I hope Jon was there for you as well! I'm so sorry this happened to you," another commented.

Conrad and Gosselin began dating in 2014. Her Instagram page is still filled with photos of herself with Gosselin and his children Hannah and Collin from last year. She stopped posting on Instagram regularly in November 2020, but suddenly returned on Aug. 5 to share a quote. "You find out who's really there for you when you need them to be there the most," the quote read. "This says it all," she wrote in the caption. Gosselin has not posted a photo with Conrad on Instagram since July 26, 2020.

Gosselin was married to Kate Gosselin from 1999 to 2009. They are parents to 20-year-old twins Cara and Mady; and 17-year-old sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aeden, Collin, Leah, and Joel. Collin and Hannah live with Gosselin in Pennsylvania. Kate and the other children reportedly moved to North Carolina after Kate sold the home the former couple bought in 2008.