Kate Gosselin and Kids Just Moved to a New State

Kate Gosselin and her children have reportedly moved to the Tar Heel State. The former TLC star and four of her sextuplets now live in North Carolina after she sold the Wernersville, Pennsylvania estate she and ex-husband Jon Gosselin bought in 2008. Gosselin, 43, reportedly sold the home in January for just over $1 million.

"Kate picked up and moved the kids down to North Carolina to spend their junior and senior years there with a totally new life," a source told HollywoodLife on March 22. "The two older girls are in no rush to go to North Caroline. They weren’t happy about the move because they have no friends there." Only Joel, Alexis, Leah, and Aaden moved with their mother to North Carolina. Twins Mady and Cara Gosselin, 20, are still in college. The two other sextuplets, Collin and Hannah, now live in Pennsylvania with Jon, 43.

Gosselin and Jon bought a 7,591-square-foot estate in Pennsylvania in 2008, at the height of Jon & Kate Plus 8's popularity in 2008. The estate sits on 23 acres and includes six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a swimming pool, and a full chef's kitchen. Gosselin first listed the home in October for $1.2 million. A few weeks later, TMZ reported there was a pending $1.3 million deal, but The Sun reported it was sold for $1,085,000 on Jan. 26.

Around the time the sale was first reported, Jon told Dr. Mehmet Oz on The Dr. Oz Show that Hannah was "super upset" about her mother's decision to sell the home. "She was pretty much upset that that was her childhood home, her mother selling it, didn't even call her to say, 'Hey, do you want any of your stuff or anything? Hey, I need to sell this house,'" Jon told Oz. "There is no contact."

Gosselin and Jon split in 2009 and have continued to criticize each other's parenting in public. In 2018, Jon got full custody of Collin and Hannah chose to live with them. In February 2020, Gosselin told First Class Fatherhood the custody battle is still ongoing. He said Collin and Hannah are now "alienated" from their siblings. "The problem right now is we have parent alienation and we have sibling alienation," Jon explained at the time. "So with the guardian ad litem, she’s trying to alleviate that and I’m trying to get family therapy through Collin and Hannah’s therapist. So that the therapist can talk to the other siblings and try to find some common ground. I think it’s super important."

The dispute between the couple reached new tensions in September 2020, when Gosselin publicly accused Jon of being abusive with Collin after Collin posted and quickly deleted an Instagram post in which he claimed his father was got physical with him. The claims were investigated by Child & Youth Services, but they decided to take no action and prosecutors never filed charges. During his Dr. Oz appearance, Jon said he used a "therapeutic restraint" on Collin and said there was "no punching and kicking" during the incident.

During another Dr. Oz appearance in March, Jon claimed he never heard from his other children when he was hospitalized with the coronavirus. Jon was diagnosed with COVID-19 in January and was rushed to the hospital when his fever reached 104.8. He was not sure if any of his other children knew about his hospitalziation, although he thought Hannah "might have told Leah."