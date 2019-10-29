Meet Jon Gosselin’s Girlfriend Colleen Conrad: Photos

Jon Gosselin and his girlfriend Colleen Conrad have been together for roughly five years now, but fans of the former reality TV star may still not be familiar with the Conrad. The pair have actually known of one another most of their lives, as E! News reports that Gosselin previously told a group of journalists, “I’ve known Colleen my whole life. We grew up three blocks from each other. Her sister used to babysit me.”

Below, we’ve complied a number of photos of Gosselin and Conrad that have been shared on Instagram.

Jon was previously married to Kate Gosselin until their divorce in 2009.

He later revealed in 2015 that he was dating Conrad, but it is unknown when they first began dating.

According to Cheat Sheet, Conrad is a nurse practitioner who went to college at Penn State.

She later also attended Drexel University in Philadelphia.

Conrad is said to have a good relationship with both Hannah and Colin, the two of Jon’s eight children that he has custody of.

She also has two children of her own, from a previous relationship.

Jon frequently shares photos of himself and Conrad on his Instagram page, with one from August showing the two of them and Colin hanging out with Conrad’s father.

In the post caption, Gosselin wrote, “Back at the Beach!!! Atlantic City for dinner with Colleen’s Dad ( we call him “Dude”) Hannah is Still at the the beach with her friends and of course Collin wouldn’t miss a meal!!! Our favorite place Back Bay Ale House!!! I Love Colleen, I love my kids and I Love my life, my family and my friends. Things are good!!! I really can’t complain, I’m truly blessed!!!”

In another post, from over the summer, Gosselin heaped birthday wishes upon Conrad, and expressed his sincere love for her.

“Happy Birthday Colleen!!! Thank you letting me a part of your life,” he wrote. “I appreciate everything you have done for me and my children. I Love you very much and I hope you have a wonderful day tomorrow, since you worked all day today!!! Love you.”

In yet another post featuring the two of them, Gosselin wrote, “Amazing day with Colleen @colleen.conrad122 at the Phillies game. We got to see her daughter Jordan Conrad @jordanconrad24 today with her sisters at her sorority delta zeta Temple University for their Parent mixer at Citizens Bank Park.”

“Great weather!! Great friends!!! Love Philly!!! Thank you to Dundore & Heister @dundoreheister for the amazing Hex Pies that everyone loved and raved about!!! All in all today was Bueno!!!” he added.

Finally, the above photo is the first one Gosselin even posted of the two of them together, on Instagram.

As far as what the future holds for them, Gosselin has said that the possibility of marriage is always on the table. “I’ve thought about it, yeah — talked about it,” he said, later adding that if it ever happens for real then fan will likely find out via his Instagram page.