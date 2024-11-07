Jon and Kate Gosselin’s Daughters Hannah and Leah Reunite After Years Apart

Two of Jon and Kate Gosselin’s eight kids just reunited amid their family’s years-long estrangement! After years apart, Hannah Gosselin and Leah Gosselin – who are two of the Gosselin sextuplets, along with brothers Collin Gosselin, Aaden Gosselin, and Joel Gosselin and sister Alexis Gosselin, who appeared on TLC’s Jon & Kate Plus Eight—reunited on Sunday to spend a day together, which they documented on social media.

“Spend the day with me and my sister!!!” Leah captioned a selfie of herself and her sister, both 20, shared to Snapchat, according to The Sun.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On her own account, Hannah shared an “Update vlog,” according to E! News. In the vlog, Hannah told her followers, “I have arrived and we are eating,” with Leah chiming in to add, “Cava!” Hannah said, “You don’t understand how much I’ve been wanting Cava.” In a follow-up post after the meal, Leah quipped, “We destroyed those bowls.”

During their outing, the sisters also took a trip to the mall, where they did a little shopping at Bath & Body Works, Sephora, and Victoria’s Secret. They ended the day with ice cream.

It’s unclear just how long it has been since the sisters last saw each other prior to the reunion, but their family has long been entangled in bitter estrangement. The Gosselin family – including Hannah and Leah’s fellow sextuplets and their older twin sisters Madelyn Gosselin and Cara Gosselin, now 24 – initially gained widespread attention when they appeared on Jon & Kate Plus 8, the TLC series that documented their lives. The series ended in 2009 after Jon and Kate divorced.

Although Kate was granted primary custody of their three children, both Hannah and Collin eventually moved in with their father in Pennsylvania. Opening up about her decision to move out of her mother’s home, Hannah told Entertainment Tonight in 2022 that she felt “there was unfair treatment in my mom’s house.” Last year, she and Collin spoke out about the alleged abuse he faced while living with their mother, who in 2016 placed Collin in Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute.

“He would be separated from us,” Hannah said in a 2023 Vice documentary, titled Dark Side of the 2000s. “Like, he would not get to come and play outside with us. He would eat dinner at different times than us.”

In that same documentary, Collin said he believed his mother “kind of drove a social barrier between us. She told them the story one way, and, obviously, I see the story a different way.”