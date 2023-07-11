Collin Gosselin Says Mom Kate Took out Her 'Anger and Frustration' on Him

Collin Gosselin is opening up about his relationship with his mom, Kate, saying that she took out her "anger and frustration" on him. The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star appears in a new promo clip for Dark Side of the 2000s, an upcoming docuseries from Vice. In the new clip, the 19-year-old offers his side of the complex story between himself and his mother.

"I'm not gonna say I was a perfect child, but I'd say my misbehaving was no different from my siblings," Collin says in the teaser shared on social media. "I know my mother was going through a lot of things. I mean, a divorce and plenty of different things that can't be easy to go through." He added, "And, you know, I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and frustration on, and it was just kind of me. I was in the way and I was there. So, she chose me."

Notably, just last year, Collin Gosselin spoke exclusively with ET's Kevin Frazier, recalling the difficult time he had during his early teen years after being institutionalized. "It was definitely hard, like, not being in the media to kind of explain everything 'cause, you know, I wanted to take time for myself and I wasn't able to give the truthful answers," he shared at the time. "I mean, there were just things out there, you know, not my words -- other people's words. It was tough, but, you know, it's good now to be able to put my own word out there."

The 18-year-old also shared that around 2016, he was involuntarily checked into two different mental health facilities. "Institution -- scary place, but I learned a lot about myself," he said, eventually explaining why he reached out to his father for help. "I was in a dark place mentally," Collin recalled. "I think being in a place like that does more damage than it helps you."

Additionally, during his conversation with Frazier, Collin also revealed that he hasn't seen most of his siblings in years. Collin's estrangement from his mom and siblings started, he says, when Kate admitted him to a mental health facility. It was originally believed that she did this in 2017, but new comments from the teen indicate it was earlier. "I have not spoken with my siblings in probably five or six years now," Collin shared. "It's tough."