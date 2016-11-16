Watch: Jon Gosselin Claims He Doesn’t Know Where Son Collin Is

In August, Kate Gosselin revealed one of her sextuplets, Collin, was in a program to address “special needs” the 12-year-old had, and now her ex-husband is claiming he doesn’t know where Collin is and even questions whether Collin needs to be in a program away from home.

“I have an idea where he is but I don’t really know where he is,” the estranged father of eight admitted to Entertainment Tonight. His ex-wife “says that Collin is in a special school for special needs kids with behavioral problems,” but the Jon & Kate Plus 8 star says law enforcement has told him otherwise.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kate has sole legal custody of the eight children, 16-year-old twins Cara and Mady, and 12-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Collin, Joel, Leah, Alexis and Hannah. Their father has partial physical custody.

“I mean, I ask but she doesn’t tell me,” he revealed of his knowledge of his son’s whereabouts. “She doesn’t answer any of my texts.”

The estranged father is even calling into question whether Collin should have been removed from his school in the first place.

Jon shared that his son “seemed fine” to him the last time he saw him. He observed that the boy is “really smart” and “incredibly intuitive.”

“I could see my kids getting annoyed with that because he’s the smartest and he does this, and he does that, and he always wants it his way,” he said. “He’s very particular, which could be bothersome. But, he’s very loving too. He was a cuddly kid as a baby.”

The Kate Plus Eight star has not yet responded to Jon’s claims.