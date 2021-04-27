JoJo Siwa Cries After Saying Goodbye to Long-Distance Girlfriend

✖

JoJo Siwa is dealing with the difficult part of long-distance dating, posting a tearful temporary goodbye to girlfriend Kylie Prew Monday after her recent visit. The Dance Moms alum, 17, was crying in a selfie she shared to her Instagram Story Monday after Prew, 18, left for home, writing simply, "I. Don't. Like. Saying. Goodbye." Siwa would take to her Story just a little later to clear up any questions fans might have about her relationship status: "Nothing happened, we're just long-distance, and we had to say goodbye today," she said in the video.

"And I'm sad," she continued. "It happens every time we say goodbye, and I wish we didn't have to, ever. But we do, and it just makes when we say hi to each other even more special." Siwa added that because of the reality of the situation, she would continue crying "for a lot longer," but wanted to keep people from "panicking" thinking something serious was wrong. This is the "reality of long-distance," Siwa said and while it's "very, very, very hard," it's also "the most worth it ever."

Siwa and Prew spent their recent trip at Disney World, sharing snaps from their time together and a cute Toy Story-themed shot captioned, "I love you to infinity and beyond." The YouTube star and her girlfriend celebrated their one-month anniversary in February, revealing Prew's identity on social media for the first time. "After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th, 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend... and Since then I've been the happiest I have ever been!" Siwa wrote at the time. "She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!"

Siwa first came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in January, thanking everyone who follows her for the "most endless amount of love and support." Since coming out, the star said she's been "really, really happy," that the world can get to know her on all the levels of her life. "Now that I got to share that with the world, it's awesome…" the teen added. "I want people to know that there is so much love in the world and it is so incredible!"