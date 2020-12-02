Discovery's New Streaming Service to Premiere 'Fixer Upper' Reboot Early

✖

Discovery's is debuting a new streaming service launching in early 2021 that will give subscribers an exclusive first look at content from the Chip and Joanna Gaines' upcoming Magnolia Network, including the highly-anticipated Fixer Upper: Welcome Home reboot. The preview will be exclusive to discovery+ until the launch of Magnolia Network later in 2021.

The network announced Wednesday it was planning a Jan. 4, 2021 launch for discovery+ in the U.S., which will be the first look viewers get at over 2,500 current and classic shows from networks like HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, as well as stars and franchises like Will Packer and Kevin Hart; 90 Day Fiancé; Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis; Duff Goldman; Amy Schumer; Carla Hall; David Schwimmer; Sir David Attenborough; Ben Napier; Sebastian Maniscalco; Joe Kenda; and Mike Rowe.

Fixer Upper fans have been clamoring for more of the Gaineses since the couple's hit show came to an end in April 2018 after the Season 5 finale. The Magnolia Network, in partnership with Discovery, will feature not only Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, but also episodes of Joanna's new cooking series Magnolia Table, "where viewers will spend time in the kitchen with Joanna as she shares with us her favorite recipes, where they come from, and why she finds herself returning to them time and time again."

The couple will also let fans in more on their personal lives with Road to Launch, featuring "intimate conversations between the Gaineses" and other stars from the upcoming Magnolia Network programming slate, the documentary Courage to Run, which chronicles Chip's training for and completion of his first marathon, and premiere episodes from 10 upcoming Magnolia Network original series.

"We have been working methodically the past two years to bring all of our strategic advantages to the launch of discovery+, including distribution and advertising partnerships around the world, a world-class offering of quality brands, authentic personalities and the largest content library at launch, as well as a broad slate of exclusive programming," said David Zaslav, President and CEO of Discovery, Inc. in a statement. "With discovery+, we are seizing the global opportunity to be the world’s definitive product for unscripted storytelling, providing households and mobile consumers a distinct, clear and differentiated offering across valuable and enduring lifestyle, and real life verticals."