Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines: 7 Absolutely Perfect Photos of the 'Fixer Upper' Couple

The HGTV home renovation series, Fixer Upper, brought to the forefront the loving couple that is Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines. The series debuted in 2013 and ran for five seasons through 2017. Since then, the two's company, Magnolia, has skyrocketed as families worldwide have fallen in love with their home decor business.

As for the two lovebirds, they met in 2001 despite both going to Baylor University in Texas. A year later, Chip got down on one knee and proposed to Joanna. They were engaged for about two years before walking down the aisle in 2003 in Waco, Texas, the same town that holds their business operations. That same year they also opened up their first Magnolia store. That would spawn an array of achievements they have experienced, which includes lines of paint colors along with their quarterly publication, The Magnolia Journal. The couple then published their first book, a memoir that quickly became a New York Times bestseller. Chip eventually released his own memoir in 2017 that highlighted his wife and their children.

With the couple having experienced many things throughout their marriage, their Instagram accounts are filled with some of those memorable moments. Here are some of the best photos of the couple showing off their love for one another.