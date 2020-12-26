Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines: All the Sweetest Photos of Their 5 Children
When it comes to social media's most beloved celebrity parents, fans are incredibly smitten with Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines. With quarantine leading the way for some very sweet moments alongside their children, the couple might officially be out of the TV spotlight after Fixer Upper, but the couple and their kids are certainly not out of the public's sight.
The home design gurus are not only Instagram famous with Joanna holding over 12.8 million followers and Chip about 4.9 million, but the Gaines family matriarch is also sharing a number of recipes on their YouTube channel with her kids making multiple appearances.
Along the way, fans have fallen in love with the Gaines' personalities and that includes their kids. The Gaines have five children with the youngest, a baby boy named Crew, who joined the family in 2018. Many fans tune in just to see how the Gaines' will manage a sprawling business enterprise as well as a small army of children.
Not only do they succeed — they excel. The Gaines clan is known for photogenic family moments, group DIY projects and other touching familial moments. Their kids are integral to their work and their branding, like the Gaines, sharing how to build joyful and productive spaces for families. That means that online, the Gaines show off their work in practice. Here are some of the cutest family moments from the Gaines and their children.
Just outside the door
Bunnies
Demo day squad
We take #Demoday seriously in this family. I love my crew! #FixerUpper Photo: @matsumoto818
Strawberry pickin'
Puzzles with the parents
We have a serious puzzle competition going on over here #BoysVsGirls
Cooking with mama
After being home for almost two weeks now, everyone has found their own creative ways to spend their days. I've loved the extra time I've gotten in the kitchen to create and make meals for the family. I wanted to share another one of my recipes, Spinach Tortellini Soup. It’s hearty and cozy, perfect for this Sunday afternoon. How are you finding ways to get creative at home? #MagnoliaTableCookbook
Tea time
Baby Crew and Santa
Father's Day
Crew's morning harvest
Their first teenager
Drake waited in line for an hour and finally got called up to get his drivers permit and then my 15 year old little boy drove home with Chip and all of a sudden he is all grown up. It's crazy because this morning I spent most of my time teaching Crew how to go up and down the stairs because he is still so wobbly (his weight is not distributed evenly quite yet). He used to reach for my hand when climbing the stairs so I could help him and now he insists on doing it himself. The gap between these two circumstances with my boys is wide but the feeling on both is somehow the same. So many hard and beautiful moments of beginnings and ends. Parenthood is all about training these babies up to eventually let them go. May we savor all the big and quiet moments along the way. 💙
Crew's 2nd Birthday!
Easter time!
Beach time!
Ladies night
Christmastime
Microwaved nachos, sleeping bags, and sibling fireside chats make for a good start to the holiday weekend ✨
Thankful
Curious young one
Joanna's No. 1 fan...
