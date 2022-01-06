Joanna Gaines’ Biscuit Recipe Is the Cozy Comfort Food You Need This Winter

Fixer Upper stars Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines stopped by Good Morning America Wednesday morning to celebrate the launch of Magnolia Television Network, which took over the DIY Network. Joanna also shared an irresistible biscuits recipe that is the perfect comfort food for the chilly winter with the show. The “JoJo’s Biscuits” recipe is featured in the Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines episode “Biscuits!” as well.

Magnolia Table is one of the many featured Magnolia Network shows and is also available to stream on the Discovery+ streaming platform. The “Biscuits!” episode also includes recipes for classic gravy, a butter flight, and farm eggs benedict to pair with the mouth-watering biscuits. Joanna also shared a recipe for strawberry shortcake with homemade whipped cream. The episode served as the first season finale for Magnolia Table.

“It’s been such an honor to share these recipes with you, and I hope they will continue to be a backdrop for time well spent around the table with the people you love for years to come,” Joanna wrote on the Magnolia website. “I can’t wait for you to see what’s in store for season two. But for now, let’s make some biscuits!” Joanna also published her recipes in Magnolia Table (2018) and Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering (2020).

DIY Network finally switched over to Magnolia Network at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The first show is an episode of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, the Fixer Upper reboot that was released on Discovery+ last year. The original Fixer Upper will also air on the network. New shows debuting this month include Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Home Work, Family Dinner, The Johnnyswim Show, Mind for Design, and Zoë Bakes.

“I think the message of hope and inspiration, the storytellers and the stories that they’re telling, I mean, I just think the world is ready for that kind of beauty to be seen,” Joanna said of the aim for Magnolia Network on Good Morning America. “I really feel hopeful and optimistic and feel like this message is going to fuel those thoughts,” Chip added.

Joanna’s favorite part of the process of launching Magnolia Network was curating and figuring out what shows would be perfect for their own network, she told Good Morning America. “At the end of the day, it was finding people that were doing the work that they love doing already and we had to talk them into doing a television show,” she said.