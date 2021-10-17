HGTV star Joanna Gaines marked Throwback Thursday this week by sharing a photo from 18 years ago, when she and husband Chip Gaines launched their Magnolia business. Almost two decades later, Magnolia is a business empire with multiple stores in Texas, a home goods collection, and a cable network. Gaines, 43, offered another entrepreneur a chance to succeed as they have by giving away $50,000.

“I woke up this morning with butterflies in my stomach,” Gaines wrote on Instagram. “A feeling that returns to me every October 15th-the day we opened Magnolia 18 years ago. I can still hear the sound of the front door of that little shop opening, and the deep assurance that, despite how scared I was, I would never look back. Chip had pushed me to take a chance on something I believed in-so win or lose, I already knew I’d never be the same.”

Gaines said she has always believed “dreams beget dreams,” and all anyone needs to make them happen is a “little momentum” to push you in the right direction or someone who also believes in yours. She offered to be that person for one lucky entrepreneur. “So here’s what I’m thinking – I want to give $50k to help someone do just that,” she wrote, later adding that she “can’t wait to see what dreams you’re ready to chase after.” The offer expired Thursday night, and Gaines has not announced a winner just yet.

In September, Discovery and Gaines finally announced the launch of their Magnolia Network. Although Magnolia content was added to Discovery+ last year, the linear DIY network will not switch over to Magnolia Network until Jan. 5, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET. The first show will be Fixer Upper: Welcome Home. Other shows include Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Home Work, The Lost Kitchen, and Super Dad. Original Fixer Upper episodes and This Old House will also air on Magnolia Network.

“It wasn’t long ago that watching TV meant time together as a family. It was a place where people of all ages could gather and be informed, entertained, and inspired by the kind of honest, authentic programming that brings people closer,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines in a statement to Variety. “We can’t wait to see these stories brought to life on cable this January, and we’re hopeful about the impact it might have – to help reclaim the best of what television can be.”