Chip and Joanna Gaines Add 4 New Magnolia Shows to Their Catalog

Chip and Joanna Gaines may have left Fixer Upper behind, but the home renovations stars are busier than ever. With their Magnolia Network having officially launched via discovery+ over the summer, the couple is set to treat fans to even more titles headed to the network in December 2021.

At launch, Magnolia Network, Magnolia Network included shows like the complete Fixer Upper library, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Family Dinner, The Johnnyswim Show, and many more. That content catalog will expand even further in December with the premiere of The Johnnyswim Show, which follows the Johnnyswim family as they figure out how to stay working and keep themselves engaged at home after their fall tour gets postponed. The series, set for an early Dcember premiere, will be followed later in the month by Family Dinner, hosted by famed chef Andrew Zimmer. Other incoming titles include Restoration Road with Clint Harp and The Established Home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new titles will be available on Magnolia Network via discovery+. Discovery+ is available at $4.99 per month with commercials and $6.99 per month for an ad-free plan. However, discovery+ does offer a free seven-day trial at sign-up, meaning that you can give the streaming service a test run before committing. The platform is available to watch on Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Roku, and Samsung devices. Keep scrolling to see what titles are coming to Magnolia Network this month!

‘The Johnnyswim Show’

When: Friday, Dec. 3

Synopsis: “After their fall tour gets postponed, the Johnnyswim fam has to figure out how to stay working and keep themselves engaged at home. Luckily, entertainment comes naturally to this bunch. And when all else fails, ridiculous antics prevail.”

‘Family Dinner’

When: Friday, December 10

Synopsis: “Host Andrew Zimmern visits families across America to explore how the cultural, regional and historical facets of who we are inform what and how we eat.”

Restoration Road with Clint Harp

When: Friday, Dece. 31

Synopsis: “Carpenter Clint Harp hits the road in search of incredible historical structures across the country that are in need of restoration, while exploring their origins and dreaming of their futures.”

‘The Established Home’

When: Friday, Dec. 31

Synopsis: “Designer Jean Stoffer takes on some of her most ambitious projects to date around her hometown of Grand Rapids, MI. She shares the inspiration behind her stunning designs, as well as the important role family plays in her life and business.”

What else is available via Magnolia Network on discovery+

With a goal of telling “good stories,” the couple’s Magnolia Network will boast 150 hours of premium unscripted content covering everything from home, food, gardening, design, entrepreneurship and, the arts. The network, set for a traditional linear version launch in 2022, is already home to titles including Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, and World’s Most Secret Homes, as well as the complete Fixer Upper library, as well as several others.

While fans await the official launch of Magnolia Network’s traditional linear version, they can view the network’s titles on discovery+. The streaming service is home to several big titles, with several new additions – Fruitcake Fraud, The Pioneer Woman’s Hometown: Holiday Themes, Home Town: Ben’s Workshop, and more – coming in December 2021.