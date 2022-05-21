Jill Duggar Confirms Major Life Change

✖

Jill Duggar confirmed a major life change for her family very soon. As PEOPLE noted, Duggar shared that she and her family are moving from their Arkansas home. While she did not reveal where they're moving to now, she did mention that they're moving out of their first home because husband Derick Dillard accepted a new job opportunity.

On Instagram, Duggar posted a photo of their Arkansas home, which has a "For Sale" sign in the yard. Alongside the photo, she wrote, "We are joining the masses of people who are currently navigating this crazy real estate market. We are moving!!" Even though they're looking forward to creating new memories in their next house, they will miss their Arkansas pad, which was the first home that Duggar and Dillard purchased together.

"We are sad to say goodbye to our very first home that we bought three years ago, but pray it brings much joy to the next family who will get to make memories here," she continued. The reality star ended the post by writing that they "are moving for a new job Derick recently accepted and are super excited for new adventures." Duggar may not have shared what her husband's new job opportunity entails, but this update does come after Dillard passed the bar exam in the state of Arkansas.

He reportedly took the bar exam in February of this year. Based on a release from the Supreme Court of Arkansas, Dillard passed the bar exam and passed all of the requirements to "be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as [an] attorney licensed to practice law in Arkansas." Dillard graduated from the University of Arkansas School of Law in May 2021, ten years after he received a degree from Oklahoma State University's School of Accounting.

A move isn't the only thing that Duggar and Dillard have their hands full with. The couple is expecting their third child together after experiencing a miscarriage last fall. Duggar and Dillard, who are parents to sons Israel and Samuel, announced the news in February. Duggar wrote, "Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God's will, he would bless us with another baby. We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!"