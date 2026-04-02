‘Real Housewives’ Husband Moves on With New Partner

PK Kemsley has a new lady in his life. Amid his ongoing divorce from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills staple Dorit Kemsley, the Bravo alum is now dating Tatiana Kharchylava, sources tell TMZ.

Kharchylava is a London-based creative executive and socialite. The two met through Boy George last year in England during an art collaboration.

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Despite still being based in Los Angeles, PK is reportedly making trips across the pond often to be with her. The new couple were recently spotted together having dinner at Mr. Chow’s in Beverly Hills.

The news comes as the latest season of RHOBH comes to a close. PK is reportedly upset about the way his ex has portrayed their relationship on the show since their split. Throughout the season, Dorit has complained about their co-parenting status, saying he’s made things difficult, which has resulted in her having to file additional legal proceedings. She has also claimed PK doesn’t see their kids. But he is adamant that his truth will be revealed in time.

Dorit filed for divorce last April. In her filing, she asked for sole legal and physical custody of their two children, Jagger and Phoenix. They were married for a decade before she filed divorce documents. There is reportedly no prenup.

Just ahead of her filing, PK was spotted at Cipriani’s in NYC making out with Shana Wall, who’d competed on Amazing Race, and who also used to date Ryan Seacrest.

On the show, PK and Dorit frequently argued about his drinking. She also told him his alcohol use made him a bad father. At the time of their split, PK said he’d been sober for a year.