Christopher North Has Died

Christopher North, founding member and keyboardist of the Grammy-winning rock band Ambrosia, has died. He was 75.

The band announced North’s death Monday on social media, remembering him as a “keyboard wizard” who founded Ambrosia in 1970 alongside lead vocalist/guitarist David Pack, bassist Joe Puerta and drummer Burleigh Drummond.

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North’s brother then revealed to TMZ that the keyboard player had been hospitalized for three weeks before dying of complications related to pneumonia.

“Fans of Ambrosia, we honor the legendary life and career of our dearest family member Christopher North, the ‘Hammond B3 King’ whose sonic architecture defined a generation of progressive and soft rock,” the band began their tribute. “A founding member since 1970, he was a keyboard wizard who brought an unmatched intensity and emotional depth to every performance.”

“We will always remember ‘Northwind’ for his fiery, ‘intense’ stage presence — a legacy that began when he was first discovered playing in a dimly lit room, his organ topped with a bottle of wine,” they continued, revealing that despite facing “health challenges in recent years,” including a “brave and successful” battle with throat cancer in 2024, “his spirit remained tied to the music and the fans he loved.”

BAKERSFIELD, CA – MAY 23: Keyboard player Christopher North of Ambrosia performs onstage on May 23, 2015 in Bakersfield, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

“Christopher North’s work did more than just fill airwaves; it created ‘aural landscapes’ that balanced virtuosity with soulful, radio-friendly hooks,” the band added, writing, “We celebrate a true craftsman of the classic rock era whose lush piano lines and soaring organ swells will remain timeless.”

Ambrosia’s members concluded by honoring North as “truly one of a kind, and loved dearly by his fans and bandmates,” signing off, “RIP, Brother Chris, forever and ever in our hearts.”

The band didn’t share details of North’s cause of death. In October, North was struck by an “out of control speeding car while walking into a restaurant,” Pack shared on Facebook at the time, asking for prayers while his bandmate was “fighting for his life.”