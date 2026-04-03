‘Drag Race’ Star Dies: Misua Was 27

Drag Race: Philippines star Misua has died. The drag performer, who was set to appear on the upcoming fourth season of the competition series, was 27.

Misua, born Jason Elvie Ty, died Thursday in the Philippines, Drag Race production company World of Wonder announced on Thursday. Production on Season 4 of the series, which had just started filming, has been temporarily paused.

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“We are heartbroken to share that Misua, a talented Queen set to appear on season four of Drag Race Philippines passed away in her sleep the morning of April 2. She brought light, artistry, and joy to those around her, and she will be deeply missed,” World of Wonder wrote in a statement on Instagram.

“We have paused production to care for and support our cast and crew during this incredibly difficult time,” they continued. “Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and all who loved her. We are in contact with her family who have asked for privacy during this hard time.”

Misua’s family also shared a tribute on Facebook, writing, “Jayson was our dearly loved son, brother, friend, mentor, and most of all, Jayson is a star. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and close friends,” as per Variety.

Misua described herself in her Drag Race bio obtained by Variety as “a talented and deeply creative queen from Cagayan de Oro, whose drag was rooted in fashion, artistry, and self-expression.”

A professional graphic designer, Misua had also been performing for eight years, and was known for “creating nearly every aspect of her drag herself — from her outfits, hair, and nails to props and visual content — reflecting her extraordinary creativity and eye for detail.”

As a “proud member” of the Haus of LaFeya, “Misua finds strength in community and in being surrounded by like-minded artists who share her passion for growth, ambition, and creativity,” with her drag name not only referencing her grandfather’s comfort food, but also speaking to the “personal and heartfelt nature of her artistry.”

“Known for her striking visuals, fashion-forward perspective, and magnetic presence, Misua brings light, joy, and ambition to everyone around her,” the bio continued. “She sees herself as both a creative force and a star, with a dream of inspiring others to work hard for what they want and to hold on to their dreams.”