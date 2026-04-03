Why ‘RHOA’ Newcomer Pinky Cole Didn’t Think She’d Like Porsha Williams — and What Changed (Exclusive)

Pinky Cole has had close ties to many of the ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta for some time now. As one of the newbies in the forthcoming 17th season, viewers will see how quickly she acclimates into the circle.

Cole is excited to show her rebuilding her business as things take a difficult turn, forcing her to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as she rebuilds her Slutty Vegan restaurant business, and her in a new element with the ladies of the show. In an exclusive chat with PopCulture, Cole reveals that she was shocked by how much she got along with OG Porsha Williams.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What surprised me is I didn’t realize I was gonna like Porsha that much. I think Porsha is really funny, and not that it was a shocker that I would like her that much, but I think that she is who she is, and either you love her or leave her alone. So to build a relationship with her is pretty cool because she’s a cool girl,” she admits.

Ironically, while she is getting along with Williams, Williams is on the outs with her close friend, who was formerly her BFF, Shamea Morton. Cole admits navigating a friendship circle with women constantly fighting was foreign to her.

“[I am close with] Shamea, and I was actually just [with] Shamea just now, but Shamea’s been my girl for a long time. It’s funny how I met her. She used to be on the radio and she used to interview me all the time, so we built a rapport there, and she is just a ball of energy as you, everybody knows,” Cole says. “What else I was surprised about is how often the women argue. I would be like, “What are y’all arguing about now?” I hear my kids arguing back and forth all the time, so to see grown women doing it, I was actually very shocked because I haven’t been around it in a very long time.”