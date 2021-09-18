Jill Duggar Reveals ‘Small Goal’ She’s Set for Herself

With the Duggar family’s ongoing legal drama, Jill Duggar Dillard is doing her best to find small ways to cope. The star of the recently canceled Counting On shared an inspiring update on Instagram, explaining that she had taken up running. “I’m not a runner. I never have been. But I married a runner, so the inspiration is always there!” she wrote in a post with her son, Sam.

“Sam wanted to ride his bike this morning so I slowly jogged along beside him while he rode…& you know what? We made it back alive!” she continued. “I’m continuing set small goals for myself and excited to see some improvement.” She went on to thank her husband, Derrick Dillard, for his encouragement and asked her Instagram followers what they were doing to challenge themselves in small ways.

The federal lawsuit Dillard and her sisters Jessa Seewald, Jinger Vuolo, and Joy-Anna Duggar filed against the City of Springdale, Arkansas over four years ago could finally go to trial in December. The sisters sued the city and Washington County, Arkansas over the 2015 release of details about the police investigation into their brother Josh Duggar‘s molestation of young girls between 2002 and 2003. The case is ongoing as Josh is now awaiting trial on federal child pornography charges in a separate case.

The Duggar sisters’ lawsuit trial was scheduled to begin on Sept. 20, but was rescheduled to Dec. 9, KNWA/KFTA reported in May. They filed a lawsuit in Fayetteville in May 2017. They claim when they were interviewed about the molestation involving Josh in 2006 as minors, they were told documents would only be seen by police officials and child services. However, InTouch Weekly obtained the 2006 documents through a Freedom of Information Act request and published details in 2015. The Duggar sisters have said they are still “emotionally upset and humiliated” by the publication of details of their assaults.

After InTouch Weekly published details from the police investigation, TLC canceled 19 Kids and Counting, but the network commissioned a follow-up series called Counting On that initially focused on just Jill and Jessa. Counting On ran 11 seasons until it was canceled in June following Josh’s arrest. Josh was arrested on April 29 and federal charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. He is now out on bail, with his trial set to start on Nov. 30. If convicted, Josh faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines for each count.