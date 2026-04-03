CBS’ 2 Big TV Show Cancellations: Details and Series Finale Dates Revealed

More information has been revealed about CBS’ two major cancellations.

The network recently axed freshman workplace comedy DMV and sophomore medical drama Watson.

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The cancellations come two months after CBS renewed a chunk of its current lineup for the 2026-2027 season, with the network previously renewing several other shows as well. DMV is the only new scripted show this season not returning, and despite some confidence at the beginning of the season, it didn’t seem to hold. While exact information surrounding how the two shows will end has not been released, check out details about the finales that have been shared.

DMV

Pictured L to R: Harriet Dyer as Colette, Tim Meadows as Gregg and Tony Cavalero as Vic. Photo: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Created by Dana Klein, DMV premiered in October. Starring Harriet Dyer, Tony Cavalero, Molly Kearney, Alex Tarrant, Gigi Zumbado, and Tim Meadows, the series follows the workers at the East Hollywood DMV. CBS gave DMV a full season order of 20 episodes in September, making the cancellation all the more surprising.

And now fans will have to prepare themselves to say goodbye. The Eye Network has revealed that DMV’s series finale will air on Monday, May 11, at 8:30 p.m. ET, following the series finale of The Neighborhood. As of now, details surrounding the episode have not been shared.

Watson

Pictured (L-R): Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, and Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian Photo: Colin Bentley/CBS

Watson premiered in January 2025, with Season 2 premiering last fall. Created by Craig Sweeney, the medical drama stars Morris Chestnut, Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Inga Schlingmann, Ritchie Coster, and Rochelle Aytes. A reason for the cancellation has not been given, but Chestnut has since given a statement on social media, thanking fans for their support and thanking the cast and crew.

Dr. John Watson and his fellows at the Holmes Clinic will be solving their final case on Sunday, May 3, at 10 p.m. ET. Just like DMV, details surrounding the series finale and what exactly will be in store have not been announced, but more information should be released soon.

There isn’t any indication that either show will be shopped around elsewhere, so unfortunately, when their finales air in May, that will likely be it. It’s always possible that either show could be saved, but the best bet is that DMV will end after one season, while Watson is ending after two seasons. Don’t miss their finales on Monday, May 11, at 8:30 pm. ET and Sunday, May 3 at 10 p.m. ET, respectively, on CBS.