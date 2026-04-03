Fan-Favorite ABC Show Is Ending Frustratingly Early

High Potential fans are already mourning the end of the ABC show’s second season.

The crime comedy-drama series, which stars Kaitlin Olson as a single mother with an IQ of 160 who goes from cleaning at the LAPD to working as a consultant for the Major Crimes division, is set to air its Season 2 finale on April 7 after premiering on Sept. 16.

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(Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Despite High Potential getting an increased episode count of 18 from its debut season’s 13-episode run, fans are still frustrated that the show will be ending much sooner than ABC shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Will Trent, which don’t wrap up until May.

Fans have taken to social media to complain about the finale date, with one person writing, “The way the s2 finale of high potential is in two weeks already… seasons of tv shows used to end in may.” Another added, “AHHHHHHH IM NOT READY FOR THE HIGH POTENTIAL SEASON FINALE ON TUESDAY”

High Potential may be wrapping its ongoing season sooner than some of its fellow ABC shows, but it’s also had numerous interruptions throughout the season, including a planned mid-season hiatus from November to January and another break in February amid the Winter Olympics. Even after the Olympics came to an end on Feb. 22, High Potential was still delayed another week due to ABC’s airing of the State of the Union address.

ABC has already renewed High Potential for Season 3 coming off of the high ratings for Season 2, with the show averaging almost 13 million total viewers after seven days of viewing on ABC and streaming.

(Disney/Mitch Haaseth)

But as the show announced last month that it would be returning for a third season, it also revealed that the series would be looking for a new showrunner with the exit of Todd Harthan. As Harthan leaves High Potential to work on Eragon, the live-action adaptation of Christopher Paolini’s The Inheritance Cycle series, the hunt is on for a new showrunner at High Potential.

Harthan previously teased to Deadline that the end of Season 2 will be a “just as satisfying, if not even more exhilarating push-off into a potential Season 3.”

“What we’re plotting and planning, it has a different flavor than what we did last year, but I think it’s gonna be even more personal, even more propulsive, even more surprising than what we did in Season 1, because we’ve learned some things and the characters have gotten richer,” he added.

High Potential also stars Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb and Judy Reyes.