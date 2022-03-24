Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Reveal Gender of Upcoming Baby

Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard are happily drowning in blue! Currently awaiting the arrival of their third child together, the former 19 Kids and Counting couple announced on Wednesday, March 23 that they are expecting another baby boy. Little baby Dillard No. 3 will join older brothers Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4.

The couple revealed the sex of their little one in a new blog post. Although the couple had initially been looking forward to finding out whether they were expecting a baby boy or girl weeks ago, their recent COVID-19 diagnosis forced them to “delay the exciting revelation.” That delay, however, “turned out to be a blessing in disguise,” the couple writing that “by the time we were able to reschedule, Israel was on spring break. This meant our whole family could be together for the appointment, as we all found out together that another little boy would be joining the Dillard tribe!”

“We decided to make a special day of it by starting off by eating breakfast together at a local restaurant called the Buttered Biscuit,” the soon-to-be parents of three continued. “Then we did a little shopping before heading to our appointment to learn the exciting news. We are thankful to have a healthy baby boy due in July! Your continued prayers are much appreciated.”

The gender reveal was met with a flurry of excited comments from friends and fans. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff, who is currently pregnant with her third child with husband Zach Roloff, was among the first react, commenting on Duggar’s post, “Congrats friends!!!!!” Another person wrote, “Congratulations Jill, Derrick, Israel and Sam!! So happy for you all!” Replying to that post with her gratitude, the former TLC star shared that she and her family “couldn’t be more excited!” A third person wrote, “So excited for you all. What a blessing.”

The gender reveal came after Duggar and her husband, who married in 2014, announced on Feb. 28 that they are expecting. Teasing that they have “been keeping a little secret,” the couple made the announcement with a family photo showing the proud parents holding up a gold balloon reading “baby” as their two sons wore shirts reading “big” and “middle” and held a onesie reading “little.” The couple wrote in part, “ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby. We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!” Duggar’s due date is July 2022.