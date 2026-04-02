Hallmark Christmas Movie Actress Dead at 85: RIP to Marcia Ann Burrs

Marcia Ann Burrs, a character actress known for playing Mrs. Claus in two beloved Hallmark films, died Sunday. She was 85.

The late actress’ family announced in her obituary that she had died on March 22 while surrounded by loved ones in Matthews, N.C. They remembered her as a “much-loved wife, mother, grandmother and lifelong performer” who “lived with heart, humor, creativity and an unapologetic toughness that brought authenticity to every role she played on screen and in life.”

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Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle and Marcia Ann Burrs as Aunt Pearl on ‘Frasier’ (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Burrs, who also used the last name Bures outside of her career, is known for her Hallmark holiday films — Single Santa Seeks Mrs. Claus (2004) and its sequel Meet the Santas (2005), which also starred Steve Guttenberg, Crystal Bernard and John Wheeler.

She also appeared in dozens of television shows throughout her three decades in Hollywood, including Mad Men, How I Met Your Mother, Grace and Frankie, The Slap Maxwell Story, Moonlighting, 7th Heaven, Will & Grace, Gilmore Girls, Frasier, Monk, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The King of Queens, My Name Is Earl, Scrubs, Bones, Criminal Minds, Grey’s Anatomy, Angie Tribeca and Young Sheldon.

On the big screen, Burrs appeared in Rob Reiner’s Rumor Has It … (2005), Sofia Coppola’s The Bling Ring (2013) and Izzy Gets the F—k Across Town (2017).

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Born Marcia Hoffman on Nov. 25, 1940, in Manila, the Philippines, Burrs went on to perform in school plays before studying drama at William & Mary. She went on to move to New York, where she kicked off her career in musical theater, commercials and soap operas before moving to California to continue her work in Hollywood.

“Though she loved performing her favorite role was Mom — the one she cherished most,” Burrs’ family wrote in her obituary. “She taught her kids that life was limitless, rules were optional, and you could do anything. She lived it, she meant it, and she passed it on like a family superpower.”

Burrs is survived by her daughters, Jennifer and Diana; her sons-in-law, Douglas and James; her grandsons, Grant and Talon; her brothers, Fred (and wife Judy) and Greg (Jayne); and her sister, Toni. Burrs’ husband of 52 years, NBC business executive Joe Bures, died in January 2020 at the age of 83.

A private family service has been scheduled to celebrate Burrs’ life, and people can share their condolences online here.



