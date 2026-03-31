Beloved Actor Turns 99 With Sweet Message to His Fans

William Daniels has a sweet message for his fans as the beloved Boy Meets World actor marks his 99th birthday.

Daniels, who played Mr. Feeny on the iconic ’90s sitcom from 1993 until 2000, took to Instagram ahead of his March 31 birthday to reflect on the milestone and his continued love for his fans after all these years.

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“Hard to believe I’m turning 99 tomorrow!” Daniels wrote in the caption, adding that he was “so grateful” that staying connected with his fans via Cameo videos has been “so fulfilling in [his] later life.”

He concluded that while he’s “taking a pause” on long-distance travel, he’s still available for videos on Cameo, adding in the video, “Thank you for keeping me young, so keep it up, huh? Class dismissed.”

Daniels told PEOPLE ahead of his 99th birthday that filming Cameos, attending fan conventions, and working out with a personal trainer keep him young.

“I do hundreds of cameos every year, and that feels good,” he said. “It allows me to perform, which demands a certain amount of energy and focus. I think that’s good for me. I like being productive.”

Daniels told the outlet that despite celebrating his birthday, “I certainly don’t feel 99 years old, that’s for sure.” He added with a laugh when asked about turning 100 next year, “Oh, I don’t want to be a hundred. Who wants to be a hundred?”

BOY MEETS WORLD episode “Class Pre-Union,” featuring WILLIAM DANIELS as Mr. Feeny and DANIELLE FISHEL as Topanga Lawrence. The air date was November 26, 1993. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Daniels said that he and his wife, Emmy Award-winning actress Bonnie Bartlett, and their sons, Michael and Robert, had a low-key celebration planned for his 99th birthday. “To celebrate my 99th, the whole family is getting together. My two sons, their wives, and our four grandchildren,” he shared. “Half of our family lives on the East Coast, so it’s great to have everyone in one place.”

The actor also weighed in on the longevity of his marriage to Bartlett, 96, to whom he’s been married for almost 75 years. “I think the main reason why we’ve been married for 75 years is because we never seriously considered being with anyone else,” he explained. “So we had to work things out. You know?”