Duggar Family Member Mocks Joseph Duggar Over His Complaints About Jail Conditions

Amy Duggar King isn’t holding back when it comes to cousin Joseph Duggar’s complaints about life behind bars.

As the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 31, faces felony charges for allegedly sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl, Amy took to her TikTok account to mock his complaint to wife Kendra Duggar about his “miserable” experience not sleeping well, which was revealed when his jail calls were released this week.

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“Joe says he’s having trouble sleeping,” Amy, 39, said in the TikTok, posted Thursday. “Nobody cares.”

“I bet the victim hasn’t slept in five years,” she continued. “Trauma doesn’t clock out; it doesn’t take nights off. It follows you into your sleep, into your dreams, into your bed, into your daytime, into every minute of the day.”

She concluded, “This is why we can not normalize a surface-level apology because the pain, Joe, doesn’t disappear just because you’re in jail.”

In audio of Joseph’s calls to Kendra, 27, obtained by Us Weekly, Joseph complained that the people who were incarcerated alongside him were “up all night, and it was really loud and stuff,” which resulted in him not getting “good sleep.” He added, “So yesterday was a little bit more miserable.”

In another call with his wife, Joseph complained again that he struggled to sleep, as another inmate was throwing a “tantrum” for “two to three hours” during the night.

“I didn’t get much sleep last night. There [were] some tantrums happening. All day yesterday, there’s one guy having this whole tantrum thing. I was kind of waiting till he went to sleep,” he said. “He got all processed through, and then I went to sleep for just a little while. I don’t know how long, really, but a little while.”

washington county sheriff’s office

Joseph was arrested and charged on March 18 with two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior for allegedly sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl during a 2000 family vacation to Panama City Beach. He has since pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, waived arraignment on those charges, and demanded a jury trial.

Joseph and Kendra, who share four children, are also each facing unrelated charges of four misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment and four misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child stemming from a March 19 search of their home by the

Tontitown Police Department and the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

The details of those charges have not been made public. Kendra is currently out on bail on the charges facing her, and both she and her husband are scheduled to appear in court in Arkansas on April 29.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.





