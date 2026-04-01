Pop Star Confesses She Lost Her Virginity After 2020 Grammys Win

Lizzo made sure to honor the Grammy Award pact she made with herself before losing her virginity.

The “About Damn Time” singer, 37, revealed on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast that she waited until she was in her 30s before having sex for the first time, as she revealed the reason behind her decision to abstain.

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Lizzo, winner of Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best Urban Contemporary Album, poses in the press room during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/FilmMagic)

“Isn’t that crazy?” she asked hosts Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky, and Kristin Batalucco. “I wasn’t even thinking about it… I promised myself when I was younger that I wouldn’t have sex until I won a Grammy.”

Lizzo won her first Grammys in 2020, taking home the win for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Traditional R&B Performance. While the musician clarified that she didn’t lose her virginity that very night, she said it wasn’t long before she made good on her promise to herself.

Before taking that step, Lizzo said she “lied about it for a long time,” admitting to feeling “a weight off of [her] chest” talking about it now.

“It was so embarrassing,” she recalled of her younger years. “I was in a friend group of girls. We were all girling one night, and it was like, ‘Wait, Lizzo, are you a virgin?’”

“I was remember it was so embarrassing. I said, ‘I love the D.’ I said that,” the “Juice” singer continued. “And it held me over for a little while.”

Describing herself as a “late bloomer,” Lizzo revealed that she also didn’t have her first kiss until age 21, which was due to her “religious” upbringing.

“When we were teenagers at my church, we all made a pact that we wouldn’t do anything before marriage,” she recalled. “And then, I was just so scared. Like, nobody wanted to kiss me.”

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When she finally did have her first kiss, Lizzo admitted it was “terrible,” recalling, “I was actually very upset about it, because it was like a New Year’s Eve thing, and he like forced it on me. I was really mad, and I was like, ‘My first kiss is ruined.’ I was so mad.”

Lizzo is currently in a relationship with Myke Wright, with the two going public with their relationship in 2022. While Lizzo and Wright initially met in 2016 while hosting the MTV series Wonderland, the singer-songwriter said there were no romantic feelings at the time, explaining, “I have this rule where it’s like if I’m working with a guy… it’s closed.”

Lizzo and Wright keep their relationship largely out of the spotlight, but she told Howard Stern in 2022, “I am very much in love with Myke. 100 percent. There’s nobody else I’m going to be with for the rest of my life.”