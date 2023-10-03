Jessa Duggar Shares Ultrasound Photos of Her 'Rainbow Baby'

Jessa Duggar Seewald is sharing a personal look at her unborn "rainbow baby" with her followers. The Counting On alum, who is currently expecting her fifth child with husband Ben Seewald, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her recent ultrasound, penning an emotional note to the newest member of their family.

"Every heartbeat heard, every ultrasound seen, every appointment with a good report... the worries fade a little bit more," Jessa wrote in the caption of her post. "God has blessed us beyond measure, and YOU ARE SO, SO LOVED, my little one." The 19 Kids and Counting alum added the hashtag "rainbow baby" with a rainbow emoji in reference to the miscarriage she suffered last year.

Jessa and Ben, who married in November 2014, also shares sons Spurgeon, who was born in November 2015, and Henry, born February 2017, as well as daughters Ivy, born in May 2019, and Fern, born in July 2021. In 2020, Jessa revealed she had suffered a miscarriage, and in 2022, she shared that she had experienced another pregnancy loss after the birth of Fern.

"I had really allowed myself to become so hopeful because the spotting had stopped. At that moment, I was just in complete shock. I didn't even have words. I just immediately started crying," Jessa shared in the video on social media in February 2022. "Ben was there, and he put his arms around me." Following her dilation and curettage procedure, Jessa spoke candidly about her experience. "Just waking up after the procedure was over and just having this hollow feeling inside because you know that the life that was in you is no longer there," she said at the time. "You never did get to see your baby or say those goodbyes or anything."

Last month, seven months after she had spoken out about suffering a miscarriage, Jess and her husband shared that they had another baby on the way. "After a heartbreaking loss last year, we are so grateful God has blessed us with a rainbow baby," the former TLC star wrote in the description for a YouTube video titled "A Baby on the Way & Romantic Getaway," which begins with a positive pregnancy test sitting on her counter. "After a heartbreaking loss of our baby last year, just this past week we found out some wonderful news that our rainbow baby is on the way, and we could not be more excited."