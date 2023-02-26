Jessa Duggar Reveals 'Shock' Miscarriage of Baby No. 5

Jessa Duggar and her husband Ben Seewald worked through quite the tragic holiday season, revealing the stressful time in a new YouTube video. According to InTouch Weekly, Duggar revealed she had been pregnant in 2022 at the start of the video. She soon noted the horrible turn the pregnancy would take, adding to her shock.

The outlet notes that Duggar and Seewald were sitting with their other children, Spurgeon, Fern, Ivy, and Henry, announcing the new addition with some help from her kids. Sadly, it was the other announcement later in the video that left Duggar shocked.

"Yesterday I did have some spotting, and I haven't really had that much in any other pregnancies, especially not this far along," Duggar revealed, adding the doctor didn't think the baby looked good. "I'm at the end of my first trimester, about to start my second trimester, and so, it does seem a bit concerning. We went ahead and scheduled an ultrasound for tomorrow. And so, hopefully, we'll be able to get in and see how everything's going with the baby. It's just been the tiniest amount of spotting."

"I had really allowed myself to become so hopeful because the spotting had stopped. At that moment, I was just in complete shock. I didn't even have words. I just immediately started crying. ... Ben was there, and he put his arms around me," Duggar continued, confirming the bad news.

The couple then heads to the hospital and faces the tragic truth of the situation. "It was a difficult experience before getting checked into the hospital. ... But we do know the truth that God is good, and He does care for us," she said. "[We were] able to thank God for giving [them] this life even if [they] would never be able to hold this baby in [their] arms."

Miscarriages are nothing new for the Duggar family, but it doesn't lessen the blow. Jessa Duggar suffered another miscarriage back in 2020, opting to reveal the sad news when she was prepared to do so. She also opted to connect it to some positive news about their fourth child. The couple will likely try again and won't give up on adding to their family. Here's hoping they will have a happier tale the next time around.