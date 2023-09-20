Jim Bob Duggar Allegedly Tried to Make Family Member Go to Rehab for Drinking a Beer

Jim Bob Duggar allegedly tried to send son-in-law Derick Dillard to rehab for drinking a beer, Duggar daughter Jill Duggar Dillard reveals in her new memoir, Counting the Cost. The 19 Kids and Counting alum has become estranged from her parents over the years due to their ultra-conservative teachings as part of the controversial Institute of Basic Life Principles and recalls in her new book a tense confrontation between her father and her husband.

Jim Bob reportedly read online that Derick had been spotted drinking a beer, offering to send him to rehab for his "clearly raging alcoholism," according to an excerpt from The Sun. Derick then declined the offer, saying that he had "never been drunk or ever had more than two beers in any one sitting." Jim Bob and his wife, Michelle Duggar, do not drink alcohol and raised their children to stay away from it as well as part of their conservative upbringing.

Also as part of that upbringing, Jill shares in her book a conversation she had with her mother about outfits women should wear to avoid "stirring up sexual desires" in men. "When women wear tight or revealing clothes that show certain parts of their skin between their collarbone and knees, it gets guys going and can stir up sensual desires," Jill recalls her mother saying in the book. "It can make them think bad thoughts. When girls do that to men, they're defrauding them. That's not good, and it can lead them to sin."

Jill's relationship with her parents was also strained when the Counting On alum learned it was unusual that she and her siblings had never been paid to film for her family's shows, which she estimates after looking at her father's original contract with TLC, earned about $8 million in nearly 10 years of filming.

"I think I was so conditioned to this belief that we were benefitting from it, from going on this trip or that trip or whatever," she told PEOPLE ahead of her book's release. "It was like, well we can buy frozen pizzas instead of beans and rice now because [TLC] is covering these things. It was literally so ingrained in me to be grateful." Jill and Derick would eventually accept a check for $175,000 from Jim Bob after getting an attorney.

(Photo: Brendan Hoffman / Getty Images)

The Duggar patriarch and matriarch told PEOPLE in a statement at the time, "We love all of our children very much. As with any family, few things are more painful than conflicts or problems among those you love. We've aimed to deal honorably with our children, our finances, and our other endeavors. While imperfect, it is our intent and desire to live a life that honors Christ."

The statement continued, "We do not believe the best way to resolve conflicts, facilitate forgiveness and reconciliation, or to communicate through difficulties is through the media or in a public forum so we will not comment. As the future unfolds, we will continue to love our family, pray for them, and enjoy every moment gifted to us to be parents and grandparents."