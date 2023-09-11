Jessa Duggar Expecting Baby No. 5 After Suffering Pregnancy Loss in 2022

Jessa Duggar Seewald and Ben Seewald are expecting their fifth child! The former Counting On star announced her pregnancy Saturday, seven months after she had spoken out about suffering a miscarriage. Jessa and her husband shared the big baby news on YouTube in a video titled "A Baby on the Way & Romantic Getaway."

"After a heartbreaking loss last year, we are so grateful God has blessed us with a rainbow baby," the former TLC star wrote in the video description, beginning the footage with a positive pregnancy test sitting on her counter. "After a heartbreaking loss of our baby last year, just this past week we found out some wonderful news that our rainbow baby is on the way, and we could not be more excited," she said.

As the video continued, Jessa and Ben could be shown going on their "first real getaway without the kids," which they took back in April. Jessa has yet to share any other details of her pregnancy at this point. Jessa and Ben, who tied the knot in November 2014, are already parents to sons Spurgeon, who was born in November 2015, and Henry, born February 2017, as well as daughters Ivy, born in May 2019, and Fern, born in July 2021.

Prior to Fern's birth, Jessa announced that she had suffered a miscarriage back in 2020, and the former 19 Kids and Counting star experienced another pregnancy loss during the holiday season of 2022. Jessa shared a YouTube video in February detailing the loss of her baby, sharing the moment she and Ben told their older kids that they were expecting a younger brother or sister as well as when she realized something had gone wrong.

"I had really allowed myself to become so hopeful because the spotting had stopped. At that moment, I was just in complete shock. I didn't even have words. I just immediately started crying," Jessa shared in the video. "Ben was there, and he put his arms around me." Following her dilation and curettage procedure, a devastated Jessa spoke candidly about her experience. "Just waking up after the procedure was over and just having this hollow feeling inside because you know that the life that was in you is no longer there," she said at the time. "You never did get to see your baby or say those goodbyes or anything."