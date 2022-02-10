Jessa Duggar Shares Adorable New Photo of 6-Month-Old Daughter

Counting On alum Jessa Duggar just brought a major dose of adorable to Instagram. On Wednesday, Duggar posted photos of her daughter Fern to celebrate her turning six months old. Duggar shares four children with her husband Ben Seewald — Fern, Ivy, Henry and Spurgeon.

Duggar posted a couple of photos of the tot playing around the family home. In one snap, Fern can be seen getting a hug from one of her older siblings. The other features her sharing a bright smile for the camera. Alongside the photos, Duggar wrote a short and sweet caption in which she showered her youngest with love.

“Fern is 6 months old and cute as ever!” Duggar wrote. “This girl is so, so loved! Big siblings are always after those hugs and cuddles.” Duggar and Seewald welcomed their fourth child in July 2021. The reality star shared the news by posting a YouTube video in which she detailed her birth experience. However, she did not reveal any further details about her little one at the time. She later posted a second video in which she revealed that they named their daughter Fern Elliana. Duggar previously opened up about her and Seewald’s baby naming process. According to the mom-of-four, it wasn’t the easiest decision for the pair, as Duggar, in particular, went through a series of names that she liked.

Duggar said that they had “five or six different options” for Fern’s middle name and that naming their daughter was “harder than it seems.” She added, “I feel like the more kids you have, the more you’ve used up, you know, the favorites. And I haven’t even always liked the same names from pregnancy to pregnancy. It’s kind of changed. I look back on my name list from previous pregnancies and I’m just like, they don’t really just — none of them are just like, ‘Wow.’ So I kind of start from scratch. And Ben too.”

The birth of Duggar’s fourth child came a few weeks after TLC decided to cancel Counting On. The network made the call after Duggar’s brother, Josh Duggar, was charged with possession and receipt of child pornography. TLC did not mention Josh by name, but they did state, “TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On. TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”