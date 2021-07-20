Jessa Duggar Gives Birth to Fourth Child in Wake of 'Counting On' Cancellation

✖

Jessa Duggar Seewald is officially a mom of four. On Monday, she announced that she gave birth to her fourth child with her husband, Ben Seewald. The news comes shortly after her family's television show, Counting On, was canceled in the wake of Josh Duggar's arrest. He was arrested and charged in April with possession and receipt of child pornography.

On Instagram, Duggar posted a photo of herself holding her newborn baby. In her caption, she directed her followers to her YouTube account, as she posted a video detailing the birth. The Counting On alum has not yet shared any further details about her baby, including the name or the sex. She did tease that part two of her birth story will be coming soon in a subsequent video. So, fans can rest assured that she'll share more details about her little one in due time. Duggar shares three older children with her husband — Spurgeon, 5, Henry, 4, and Ivy, 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald)

While she didn't share her baby's name just yet, she did previously open up about how she and her husband were trying to decide on the moniker. She explained that they were having a bit of trouble in deciding the name. More specifically, she noted that they were struggling with a middle name, as they had "five or six different options" for it.

"Ben and I have been sitting on the [sex] here for forever — months and months — and you'd think we'd have a name by now. But it's harder than it seems," Duggar said. "I feel like the more kids you have, the more you've used up, you know, the favorites. And I haven't even always liked the same names from pregnancy to pregnancy. It's kind of changed. I look back on my name list from previous pregnancies and I'm just like, they don't really just — none of them are just like, 'wow.' So I kind of start from scratch. And Ben too."

Duggar's baby news comes only a few weeks after Counting On was canceled. The show was canceled a couple of months after Josh Duggar, who did not appear on the program, was arrested and charged with possession and receipt of child pornography. He is expected to go to trial on these charges in November. TLC, the network behind Counting On, released a statement about the end of the series. They did not directly address the situation concerning Josh, but they did allude to it, as the network stated, "TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On. TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."