Jessa Duggar Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Fern as She Marks Major Milestone

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and her husband Ben Seewald are marking daughter Fern’s 5-month milestone. The Counting On alum, 29, shared sweet photos of Fern with her dad on Instagram Thursday, celebrating another month with their youngest. “Fern is 5 months old now!” wrote Jessa, who is also mom to sons Spurgeon, 6, and Henry, 4, and 2-year-old son Ivy.

Jessa and Ben welcomed Fern in July after announcing in February that the 19 Kids and Counting alum was expecting again following a pregnancy loss. “After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we’re overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way,” the couple said at the time. “The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well. We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life! The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer.”

Thursday, Jessa shared a vlog on her social media showing her family’s early holiday celebration together before spending Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with their extended families. From opening presents with the kids to attending a light show and sipping on hot chocolate, the Seewald family was all holiday cheer together after a difficult time in the Duggar family’s life.

Earlier this month, Jessa’s brother Josh Duggar was found guilty on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material following an eight-day trial. Josh faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines and will be sentenced at a hearing scheduled for four months down the line.

After the conviction, Ben released a statement on behalf of him and his wife. “From the moment we learned of this case against Josh we have prayed that God would cause the truth to be made known, no matter what it was, and that the facts would be followed wherever they led,” he began. “We are grieved beyond words over the children exploited and abused in child sexual abuse material, and we are thankful for our justice system in its punishment of such evils.” Ben concluded, “Our hearts break for Josh’s family and we ask your continued prayers for them in the unfathomable grief and pain they are enduring.”