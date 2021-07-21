Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald Announce Baby No. 4's Name

✖

Jessa Duggar Seewald and her husband Ben Seewald have added another baby girl to their family! After announcing on Monday that they welcomed their fourth child together, the Counting On alums gave an inside look at Seewald's labor and delivery in a Tuesday YouTube video. The video documented everything from her water breaking to the very moment of their bundle of joy's arrival, with the couple also sharing that they welcomed a baby girl named Fern Elliana.

Part two of the birth story video picked up with the couple walking through the halls of a hospital at 3:26 p.m. on Sunday as her contractions drew closer and closer together. About an hour later, Seewald was in a hospital room with her husband a doula, and by 6:45 p.m. she got one epidural that didn't work" followed by a second. Not long after, the now-mom-of-four was "ready to start pushing," with the 19 Kids and Counting alum giving birth just after 8 p.m. The proud mom did not know the sex of her child until she arrived, and the nurses could be heard in the video shouting, "it's a girl." The little one ticked in at 8 lbs., 5 oz. and measured 21 inches. The video went on to show the adorable moment the proud parents introduced their newborn to her oldest siblings – Spurgeon, 5, Henry, 4, and Ivy, 2. In the sweet moment, which occurred via Facetime, the couple formally announced their daughter’s name, with Seewald stating, "it's baby Fern."

The couple announced Fern's arrival on Monday with a post-birth photo of Seewald holding her newborn. Fern’s birth came just five months after the couple shared that they were expecting their fourth child together "after the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year." The couple said they were "overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way.”"

Throughout her pregnancy, Seewald kept fans in the loop, even admitting that she and her husband were struggling to settle on a name. In an update shortly before Fern’s arrival, Seewald revealed that they had "five or six different options" for it and confessed that "it's harder than it seems." Seewald said, "I feel like the more kids you have, the more you've used up, you know, the favorites. And I haven't even always liked the same names from pregnancy to pregnancy. It's kind of changed. I look back on my name list from previous pregnancies and I'm just like, they don't really just — none of them are just like, 'wow.' So I kind of start from scratch. And Ben too."

Seewald and Ben began courting in 2013 after they "met at her church while on a mini vacation in Northwest Arkansas." At the time, according to a March 2015 post on their blog written by Ben, they "only exchanged a few words," though Ben "as wild about her." The couple courted for 11 months before Ben dropped to one knee and popped the question, with the couple marrying just three months later in November 2014.