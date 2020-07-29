Jim Bob Duggar Seemingly Confirms Daughter Jessa Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Counting On fans are convinced that Jim Bob Duggar let it slip this weekend that daughter Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and husband Ben Seewald are expecting their fourth child. While rumors have long circulated that the mother-of-three is pregnant again, with followers citing a lack of photos in formfitting clothing, it was daughter Ivy's first birthday party video that sealed the deal for many. In the cake smash video, shared to YouTube on Saturday, Jim Bob makes a suspect comment as baby Ivy gets ready to dive into the tiny cake.

"This will tell us if it's a boy or a girl" the Duggar patriarch says, as first noted by Cafe Mom. While Jim Bob appears to be referencing some kind of sex reveal that would be confirmed by the inside of the cake, the interior appeared to just be a regular white cake. This, plus Jessa's history of keeping the sex of her babies a secret from the public until birth, led many of her social media followers to deduce Jim Bob was likely just making a joke.

Jessa is definitely not taking the baby stage with Ivy for granted, sharing on Monday a photo to Instagram pushing her youngest in a swing. "I know she won't always be this little. Before I know it, she'll upgrade from the baby swing to a big kid swing, just like her brothers have," she wrote. "I'll blink and she’ll be 6 years old, figuring out how to make that swing fly through the sky all by herself. I'll blink again and she'll be 16– and who knows if this favorite pastime of hers may well be a thing of the past!" She urged her followers, "Babies don't keep. They won't always be little. Cherish the moments."

If Jessa was pregnant, she would have a sister to commiserate with in Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo, who confirmed in May that she and husband Jeremy Vuolo were expecting their second child. "We are so excited. Felicity is going to have to have a sister," she told PEOPLE at the time. "Everything looks great with the baby. We're so thankful. Had a lot of check-ups and we're just really, really excited." The two continued on social media that they will add their little one in November and that their 2-year-old daughter Felicity will be gaining a little sister. Last week, she shared a photo of her bump on social media, captioning it, "There are few things sweeter than feeling those sweet kicks from baby girl. God has been so kind in giving us such this precious little one, and I am reminded each day not to take anything for granted. I cannot wait hold her in my arms in just 4 months!"