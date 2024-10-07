'Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Pleads Guilty to Charge Following Domestic Violence Incident

Angelina Pivarnick has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct following a domestic violence incident at her Freehold Township home in New Jersey on June 2. Pivarnick's four other charges – obstruction of the administration of law, resisting arrest, simple assault and criminal mischief – were dismissed.

On Oct 2, a judge also ruled that the Jersey Shore star, 38, could have her disorderly conduct charge also dismissed and expunged from her record under the condition that the MTV personality meets certain probational requirements over the course of a year, reports the Asbury Park Press. The conditions have not been made public.

"All of Angelina's criminal charges were dismissed," Pivarnick's attorney, James Leonard Jr., told PEOPLE. "She admitted responsibility only for a non-criminal offense, the substance of which was that she created a minor disturbance at her own home. We [are] very happy with the outcome and she looks forward to putting this entire matter behind her."

Police responded to a suspected domestic dispute at Pivarnick's home, where she lives with fiancé Vinny Tortorella, on June 2. The victim, whose name was redacted on the police report, reportedly suffered "bodily injury" as a result of Pivarnick "striking him with her hands/fists causing scratches, redness and complaint of pain to the victim's hands." It's unclear if Tortorella, who has appeared on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in the past, was the victim of the domestic incident, but the Asbury Park Press reports he was at the residence when the disturbance was reported.

Pivarnick's criminal mischief charge resulted from the reality personality striking the victim's "vehicle with her hands causing damage under $500," according to the complaint. She was also charged with resisting arrest because police claimed that Pivarnick pulled her arms away from them as she was being taken into custody and refused to follow the instructions of the officers involved.

This isn't Pivarnick's first alleged domestic dispute. In August 2023, the television personality called 911 after an alleged altercation at her home, according to a police report obtained by Page Six at the time. When officers arrived, Pivarnick refused to press charges against Tortorella. "I can confirm that Angelina did in fact call the police to her home. After speaking with the officers, Angelina decided not to file charges," Leonard told the publication in a statement at the time. "This matter is now closed. Moving forward, Angelina would ask for privacy as it pertains to her personal life."